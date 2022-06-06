CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A house on Margaret Drive in Chesapeake has sustained heavy damage in a fire Monday morning.

Chesapeake firefighters tweeted at 7:49 a.m. that they were still working the fire on Margaret Drive, just off Blackwater Road near Fentress. The call for the fire came in at 6:51 a.m.

Photos shared show the front of the home has major damage and crews were still working the fire as smoke continued to billow. At least five fire trucks responded.

There’s no word on if anyone was home at the time and if there have been injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing news.