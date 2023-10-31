PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews have responded to a fire Tuesday morning at the Wheelabrator incinerator plant in Portsmouth.

A Portsmouth spokesperson said both Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Navy Regional Mid-Atlantic firefighters are at 2 Victory Blvd. fighting the flames coming from the roof.

It’s unclear how the fire started at this time, but WAVY has a crew at the scene gathering details.

This comes nearly a year after another fire closed the Wheelabrator facility for weeks. However this fire has not closed traffic in the area like the previous incident.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.