SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a 3-alarm commercial fire at Producers Peanut Company Incorporated.

Dispatch said they were alerted of a large fire at the plant in the 300 block of Moore Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the commercial structure fully involved in fire and since declared it a 3-alarm fire.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue shared this photo from earlier in the firefighting process.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time.

Fire officials say there are surrounding structures that are potentially at risk of fire exposure.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue is still working to extinguish the fire, with several ladder trucks spraying water from above.

Crews battle a major fire at Producers Peanut Company in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a major fire at Producers Peanut Company in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a major fire at Producers Peanut Company in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a major fire at Producers Peanut Company in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

WAVY’s Hayley Milon is at the scene and has updates through the morning.