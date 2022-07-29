Firefighters respond to a fire at the Wash House laundromat in Suffolk on July 29, 2022. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews have responded to a fire Friday at a laundromat at a shopping center on N. Main Street in Suffolk.

Firefighters said at 10:17 a.m. they had responded to the Wash House laundromat in the 800 block of N. Main and found smoke coming from the roof. They were able to climb on the roof and attack the fire and it was marked out at 10:27 a.m.

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire officials say the business will be closed temporarily, though maybe not for the whole day Friday.

