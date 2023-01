HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 2100 block of Laguard Drive Friday evening.

Hampton dispatch said the call came in at 9:08 p.m., and multiple units responded to the scene, finding flames showing.

All occupants were out of the home, and no injuries were reported, according to Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum, who said the fire had been put out.