ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Sunday, Dec. 31, around 10 a.m., the Pasquotank – Camden Central Communications received a call for a fire at the JC Sawyer Elementary School, officials said.

First arriving units confirmed both fire and smoke were visible. The fire was quickly controlled and crews transitioned into overhaul, salvage and ventilation operations.

Smoke and heat damage was primarily contained to just three classrooms on one affected wing of the building. No significant structural damage was incurred. The cause of the fire to be accidental and there is no suspicion of foul play or malicious intent, officials said.

The school was not occupied at the time of the incident.