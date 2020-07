JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials are working to find out what caused a fire at an abandoned house in James City County on Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said the call for the fire at the house in the 200 block of Ron Springs Drive came in at 7:09 a.m.

The fire was marked under control around 7:40 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

No other details were available Thursday morning, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.