CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Sept. 1, the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire alarm that went off at Hugo Owens Middle School around 12:36 p.m.

The fire alarm was manually activated after a staff member detected an odor that smelled like natural gas, according to the fire department. The school was evacuated, and firefighters used gas detection meters through out the building. They isolated the problem to a rooftop HVAC unit. After shutting off the gas and power, staff were able to re-enter the building.

Only staff were present at the building.