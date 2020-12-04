Fiorina named chair, Johnson added to Colonial Williamsburg board

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, former 2016 GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina in Oxon Hill, Md. Fiorina says “it is vital” that President Donald Trump is impeached, but she didn’t go so far as to say he should be removed from office. The Democratic-led House is expected to vote Wednesday to approve two impeachment articles, though the president’s removal by the Republican-led Senate appears unlikely. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Carly Fiorina, a businesswoman who ran in the GOP primary for president in 2016, was elected chair of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s Board of Trustees this week.

Fiorina, 66, has served on the board since 2017 and succeeds Thurston R. Moore, who’s led the board since 2017.

The foundation says Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard who was named Fortune Magazine’s “most powerful woman in business” in 2013, was selected for her business expertise, with hopes of drawing in new visitors in the post-pandemic world.

“Fiorina’s election heralds a pivotal moment. For nearly a century, Colonial Williamsburg has played a central role in helping guests understand the complex story of America, the foundation said. “As the Foundation plans its centennial in 2026, coinciding with the country’s 250th anniversary, Fiorina will counsel the Foundation around a renewed commitment to tell the country’s complete story and inspire all those who embrace freedom.”

Fiorina is currently working at her own consulting company, Carly Fiorina Enterprises, and lives in Northern Virginia.

“I’m truly honored to assume the role of chair of the board for Colonial Williamsburg and will embrace the continued collaboration with my fellow trustees and our executive team, our skilled and dedicated employees, and generous and committed donors,” Fiorina said. “In this moment, there is tremendous anticipation around building a better future by learning from our ancestors’ stories and struggles, seeking inspiration from their aspirations and ingenuity, and reflecting upon the nation they built. This historic destination is uniquely suited to play a pivotal role in helping Americans understand the complexities and contradictions of our past and how they inform our future. Thurston’s remarkable leadership has positioned Colonial Williamsburg to grow and expand its reach; we appreciate his service and look forward to his continuing counsel.”

New members of the board include: Sheila Johnson, Founder & CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts and co-founder of BET; Wally Martinez, managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP; and Walter S. Robertson III, managing director of Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company.

Johnson, who co-founded BET in 1979, is also the president of the Washington Mystics WNBA franchise. She’s also the only Black woman with stakes in three professional sports teams: the Mystics, the NBA Wizards and the NHL Capitals.

Martinez is the former senior vice president and general counsel of Diageo North America and a founding partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Miami office.

Robertson is the managing director and member of the executive committee for Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company, an investment advisory firm in Richmond.

The other members of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation board are Kendrick F. Ashton, Jr., cofounder and co-CEO of The St. James; Edward L. Ayers, president emeritus, University of Richmond; Frank Batten Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Landmark Media Enterprises LLC and Dominion Enterprises; Catharine O’Neill Broderick, former trustee, Rockefeller Brothers Fund; Mark A. Coblitz, senior vice president, retired, Comcast Corp.; Walter B. Edgar, distinguished professor of history emeritus University of South Carolina; Fleet; Neil Gorsuch, associate justice, U.S. Supreme Court; Conrad M. Hall, president and CEO, retired, Dominion Enterprises; Anthony M. Kennedy, associate justice, retired, U.S. Supreme Court; John A. Luke Jr., chairman, WestRock Company; Leslie A. Miller, principal, Leslie A. Miller Esq., LLC; Steven L. Miller,chairman and president, SLM Discover Ventures, Inc.; Joseph W. Montgomery, managing director, the Optimal Service Group of Wells Fargo Advisors; Gerald L. Shaheen, retired group president, Caterpillar, Inc.; Sheldon M. Stone, principal and portfolio manager, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.; and Y. Ping Sun, university representative, Rice University.