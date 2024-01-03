PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There may be good news for those who received citations from Portsmouth school zone cameras in December.

The Portsmouth Police Department is canceling any citations issued from Dec. 4-31 that came as a result of The School Zone Camera Project. The project is extending its warning period through Dec. 31.

Individuals who received warnings will not have to pay. Starting on Jan. 1, new violators are expected to receive a citation.

The police department revealed there were over 5,000 violations in school zones from Nov. 12-18.

“These numbers are alarming,” Portsmouth Police said in an email. “We are encouraging all those who travel in our city, especially, near our schools to slow down and use caution.”