SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours is getting closer to opening a new hospital in the Harbour View area of Suffolk.

Doctors, nurses, staff and community members signed the final steel beam before construction crews hoisted it into place Thursday morning.

“(We’re) very excited. This is a long time coming for this community and you can feel the excitement here that we really are making it happen,” said Market President Bon Secours Hampton Roads, Pat Davis-Hagens.

The $80 million building will adjoin the existing Health Center at Harbour View and offer the growing area community more health care services closer to home.

“Adding these services in the community is going to allow patients to receive hospital services right here in their neighborhood,” said Andy Spicknall, Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Center president.

The current hospital offers imagining, lab services, emergency care and doctors offices, but if you’re admitted to the hospital or need surgery, you have to go to another hospital in Hampton Roads. The new addition will open 18 inpatient beds, and four operating rooms.

“You get to stay in your community so people can visit you. You don’t have to deal with tunnels or traffic or anything,” said Vince Joseph, the chairman of Bon Secours Hampton Roads’ Board of Directors.

Said Spiknall: “We know that families are a part of the healing for our patients, and we’re excited to add those here in Harbour View.”

Bon Secours received state approval to build in 2018 when officials granted a Certificate of Public Need. Plans are to open the hospital in the first part of 2025.