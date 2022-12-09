WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement responded after fights broke out around noon Friday at Warhill High School in Williamsburg.

No weapons were found and the school was placed under a “stay put” order, per a message shared to parents.

There was also an unrelated “disruption” in the school’s cafeteria around the same time, administrators say.

The first fight happened between a small group of students, and administrators stepped in to responded. Immediately after that fight, a related altercation happened and law enforcement came to the school to support Warhill’s resource officer and administrators.

“These matters will continue to be addressed by law enforcement and by the school, as appropriate, pursuant to our Code of Conduct,” administrators say.

The “stay put” order was in place around 50 minutes to keep students and staff in place while administrators and law enforcement responded, and “to allow efficiency in investigation and resolution of the altercation, disruption, and an unrelated rumor.”

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. We appreciate the continued support of our families, staff, and community in reinforcing positive behaviors and reporting rumors to the appropriate authorities.”