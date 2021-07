JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say a female pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle Monday night.

Officials say officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash around 7 p.m. on Centerville Road in the area of Fox Hill Road.

The female was transported to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details are available at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.