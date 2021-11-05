Female hurt in accident on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officers are investigating an accident that left a female injured early Friday morning.

Hampton Police say they were notifed around 12:25 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Big Bethel Road. The female occupant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Big Bethel Road is closed in both directions between Tupelo Circle and Welcome Way and police say to avoid the area while they investigate.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10