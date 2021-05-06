FEMA, VDH to partner with Norfolk Public Schools to expand vaccine access to students

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in partnership with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Health, the City of Norfolk, and Norfolk Public Schools are expected to expand vaccine access to students between 16 and 18-years-old.

On May 10-11 and May 13-14, six Norfolk area high schools will host vaccine clinics to allow students to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Before getting the vaccine, students are required to complete and submit a consent form. The signed form is due no later than Friday, May 7, 2021.

Students 18-years-old and older can complete and sign their own form, however, younger students can only get the vaccine with parental permission.

The following high schools are participating in this vaccine clinic:

Booker T. Washington,

Granby,

Lake Taylor,

Maury,

Norview High School and

Norfolk Technical Center.

For information on all available clinics visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682.

For more on the ongoing vaccination efforts in Virginia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4512 or vaemergency.gov.