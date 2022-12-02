NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A felon from Norfolk with multiple previous gun-related convictions will serve more than 12 years in prison after prosecutors say he was found with a gun and ammunition again.

In one incident that led to his latest conviction, police said he fired several rounds at one woman after assaulting another.

Earlon Delton Mitchell, 33, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Friday for unlawfully possessing ammunition that he used to shoot at someone and for unlawfully possessing a firearm in a separate incident roughly a year later, according to a release from United States Attorney Jessica D. Aber. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Jackson prosecuted the case.

The first incident happened on March 27, 2021, according to court documents, within nine months of his release from prison on a prior gun possession conviction. Mitchell returned to the place where he was arrested in a previous case and assaulted a woman, prosecutors say,

When another woman intervened, he brandished a gun at her and fired several shots at her when she drove away. He missed, but hit two parked cars and left shell casings.

Mitchell was still on federal supervised release almost exactly a year after the March 27 incident when he went to the same location, prosecutors say. Officers spotted him there and he fled, throwing his stolen and loaded gun to the ground. He was arrested and the gun, 40 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana and cash were all recovered.

He previously pleaded guilty to a gun charge in 2018, and had been convicted back in 2007 on several charges that included malicious wounding by mob and gang participation. Mitchell had admitted he was a member of the Nine Trey Blood Set gang.

WAVY has reached out to the U.S. attorney’s office for more information about Mitchell, including how he was still under supervised release after the March 27, 2021, incident.