NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of the Richneck Elementary School student who police say shot his teacher in January is now facing federal gun charges.

Court documents indicate that Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old boy who police say shot teacher Abby Zwerner, faces federal charges of unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. It states she “was an unlawful user of marijuana.”

Taylor was indicted in April by a grand jury on charges of felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.”

The court filing states that “on or about July 19, 2022,” Taylor knew she was an unlawful user of a controlled substance and possessed a firearm – a Taurus model PT111, G2A 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

It also states that she “knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement to Winfree Firearms,” that she was not an unlawful user of marijuana, “when in fact, she then knew she was an unlawful user of marijuana.”