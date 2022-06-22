NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Every 68 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted.

Fear 2 Freedom, a non-profit organization near Christopher Newport University, hopes to change that.



“Our mission is to restore hope and dignity to survivors of sexual assault while empowering students and communities to combat sexual violence.”

Rosemary Trible, a survivor of rape, committed her life to supporting survivors of sexual assault. Trible created special care packages for those that go to the emergency room to receive a Physical Evidence Recovery Kits (or PERKs). A PERK is an exam performed by a forensic nurse to collect evidence for an investigation of a sexual assault.



Fear 2 Freedom organizers tell 10 OnYour Side that a survivor’s clothes are taken often

“Everything gets taken for evidence, everything that they are wearing,” explained January Serda, the Fear 2 Freedom Chief Operating Officer.



Both say the only way to prevent sexual assault is to raise awareness about sexual violence, consent, and accountability. They host ‘Hour 2 Empower’ training sessions for college students, church members and businesses across the country.

“The whole community is coming together to make a pledge and to commit to being the change and to try to do our part to try to end sexual violence,” said Serda.

The community then puts together ‘AfterCare’ and ‘iCare’ kits for survivors. There are over 28,000 kits for survivors all over the world and nearly 7,000 went to kids. Every kit has an encouraging handwritten note from volunteers.



They want people to better understand consent and ways to prevent sexual assault.

“It starts with changing attitudes, it starts with having conversations,” said Woodward. “Talk to your kids, have that conversation.”



If you would like to donate, volunteer or sign up for an Hour 2 Empower session, CLICK HERE.