NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – FBI Norfolk is now accepting applications for its next Future Agents in Training Teen Academy class.

The 2023 academy class will be July 17 to July 21 and go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

FBI Norfolk is accepting applications for its next Future Agents in Training Teen Academy class from July 17-21, 2023. The photos show past FBI Norfolk FAIT classes. (Photo – FBI Norfolk)

The FAIT class will give high school students to get a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI, local law enforcement and the local prosecutor’s office.

The class will watch a SWAT demonstration, learn how crime scene evidence is collected and they’ll get a better understanding of how the FBI combats terrorism, civil rights violations, white collar crimes and more.

Students will hear from various experts, including special agents, intelligence analysts and professional staff to understand the different FBI career tracks.

Curriculum will be taught at the FBI Norfolk field office and the Hampton Police Department.

To apply, a student must be a U.S. citizen, be enrolled in an accredited high school, be between 16 and 18 years old, have a GPA of at least 3.0 and complete two required essays.

Applications for the program are due by Dec. 31 and can be found here.