FBI: Hampton Roads man admitted to entering Capitol on January 6, stole government property

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads man who was caught on camera in the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection faces multiple charges, the FBI says.

Ryan Seth Suleski was arrested in Chesapeake on March 10, and faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, obstruction of justice/Congress, aiding and abetting and theft and government property.

The FBI says it was able to identify down Suleski through TikTok videos that showed Suleski discussing his participation in the riots. One video, which was recorded by another user and shared, showed Suleski on camera claiming he was in the “initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building,” and that he was “tear gas grenaded” and “hit with some rubber bullets.”

An older video from June 1, 2020, shared by the user who recorded Suleski’s other post showed an assault rifle on a table, with text reading “wanna come up to white neighborhoods … We Ready.” The FBI says Suleski’s name appeared at the bottom of that post.

The FBI was also tipped after learning from a relative of a person who knows a relative of Suleski that Suleski said he was at the Capitol that day.

Agents say they also interviewed Suleski about claims he stole government property during the insurrection. He originally said he didn’t pick up papers in the halls of the Capitol, but the FBI had surveillance footage showing him putting papers into his backpack.

He’s the latest Hampton Roads resident to be charged in connection the incident. Others included a Williamsburg man caught on camera attacking police with a large stick, a man in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and a Virginia Beach charter boat captain.