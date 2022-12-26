VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach.

Attorney Jeff Reichert didn’t answer WAVY’s investigative team’s question about why he advised Lynch to not sign the agreement, which was endorsed by the rest of his legal team, including former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Reichert did clarify that his role is of the attorney of fact for the estate of Donovon Lynch, who was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in March 2021. Reichert said he’s represented the family since day one in the case, including as the attorney for the Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation.

His role in the early days of the case involved investigating and developing the lawsuit, but because he’s not licensed to practice law in Virginia, he said his role is to oversee the other attorneys — which include Fairfax and Thomas Martin.

Reichert also says he took part in recent negotiations pertaining to the lawsuit, something a spokesperson for Fairfax said was inaccurate. Fairfax’s spokesperson said only Fairfax and Martin were involved in negotiations with the city and that they served as attorneys of record in this case.

The spokesperson told WAVY that until Fairfax was hired as lead counsel, the case wasn’t moving forward. Two weeks ago, when the settlement was reached, Wayne Lynch appeared outside the Norfolk federal courthouse, smiling with Fairfax, and praised the work of his attorneys.

The spokesperson for Fairfax told WAVY that they expect the issue to be resolved soon.