Father of Codi Bigsby due in court Tuesday for bond hearing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is expected to be in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

Authorities named Cory Bigsby as the only person of interest in Codi‘s disappearance. Right now, he has not been charged in connection to the disappearance of his son, however he faces seven felony child neglect charges. He admitted to leaving his four young kids, all under five years old, at home alone to run errands.

Cory confessed to leaving the children at home alone at night as he visited several locations over the span of two hours, on January 25 according to court records.

Cory said the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves the home, according to the complaint. Police said Cory left the children with no way for them to contact him or emergency services.

The search for Codi looks different this week, after he was originally reported missing on Monday, January 31.

Police have moved from a massive search last week into an investigative phase. Police say they are following leads and gathering evidence from the family home.

#UPDATE Looks like @HamptonVAPolice Forensics are back on the scene at Bigsby’s apartment. So far have seen two people from forensics going into the apartment with equipment. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7neKnMQyJU — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 7, 2022

Community members stepped up and continue to search the woods and area near Codi’s home. Some use drones to search the area and then walk through the woods, or swamps.

The Black Lives Matter 757 group plans to continue to search until at least Thursday.

We will bring you the latest updates from court on WAVY News 10 at Midday.