HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Cory Bigsby made his first court appearance Wednesday following a grand jury indictment.

A grand jury charged Cory Bigsby last week with murder and concealment of a dead body in connection to the death of his son, Codi Bigsby. New court paperwork that was filed earlier this month alleges that Bigsby killed Codi around June 18, 2021, seven months before Bigsby reported Codi missing to police.

10 On Your Side Chris Horne was in the courtroom Wednesday and says that Bigsby’s defense attorney challenged his competency after a mental health evaluation released this month revealed that Bigsby could stand trial.

A hearing for Bigsby is now scheduled for August.

Former Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney, Harvey Bryant, spoke with 10 On Your Side ahead of Wednesday’s court appearance and said that he believe the prosecution must have powerful evidence against Bigsby.

“Once they have charged them, they are going to have to, under discovery rules, provide what evidence they have to the defense. What evidence they have that indicates that he committed this murder, months before he ever reported his son missing. I take it that that’s something very powerful and convincing. Since that’s what’s appeared in the indictment that it actually occurred months before he reported the boy missing,” said Harvey Bryant, former Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney.

With these new charges, some people are wondering how the Commonwealth can convict a defendant of murder without the victim’s body.

“That is possible and it’s happened actually many times that there’s been convictions and murders when the police, no prosecution have been unable to locate the body,” said Bryant.

In 2022, Lamont Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in Virginia Beach. Her body was never found.

Bryant said there could be a variety of reasons that led to the grand jury indictment.

“In this [Cory Bigsby] case, there’s some strong indication that Mr. Bigsby made a statement to a correctional officer. That must have been I’m assuming, incriminating that will be presented at trial for the jury and the judges consideration,” Bryant explained.

Bryant says that if Cory pleads not guilty to these charges, the prosecution will have to convince the jury of the type of homicide Cory is guilty of.

“I would think that a good strategy would be if this defendant knows that he killed his son is to come forward. With an explanation of how it happened. It may have been completely unplanned, accidental something and the father panicked. We don’t know, Bryant explained. “But that’s going to be an interesting issue for a jury and a judge also, is to alright, we can convict this person without the body, but now we have to decide what level of homicide was committed against the child.”

Following the indictment last week, Cory’s lawyer, Amina Matheny-Willard, released a statement saying:

We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the

unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the Commonwealth through its agents at the

Hampton Roads Regional Jail. We will be filing a federal lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at the conclusion of the criminal cases. Statement from Cory Bigsby’s lawyer

Cory also faces dozens of child neglect charges that are not related to Cory’s disappearance. Bryant says that those charges will be tried separate from the murder charges

