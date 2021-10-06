Fatality reported after crash on Lankford Highway in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Northampton County.

Authorities were notified at 5:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 28200 block of Lankford Highway near Townsend Drive. There is a confirmed fatality.

The southbound lanes of Route 13 in that area of Lankford Highway are currently shutdown, and VDOT is on scene assisting in rerouting traffic.

Update: Crash: SB on US-13 at 5.9mi south of VA-184 in Northampton Co. All SB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 5:58AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 6, 2021

No other details are available at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

