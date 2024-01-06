PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A single-vehicle crash left one individual dead and another injured in Perquimans County on Jan. 6, officials said.

The call came in around 12:10 a.m. for a possible vehicle accident on Drinking Hole Road. The call was placed by someone driving by.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a single-vehicle accident with two people in the car. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was treated and transported by Perquimans County EMS until care was transferred to the Nightingale air ambulance crew, officials said.

The accident is under investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol.