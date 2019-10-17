Four people killed in crash on US-58 in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police say that four people are dead after a multiple vehicle accident on US-58 in Southampton County Thursday morning closing all eastbound lanes.

According to dispatch, Virginia State Police are now on the scene of a multiple vehicle accident which closed all eastbound lanes on Southampton Parkway at around 8 o’clock Thursday morning.

Officials say the accident involved two vehicles, a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle near Buckhorn Quarter Road and Popes Station Road.

***PLEASE AVOID SOUTHAMPTON PKWY (58) BETWEEN COURTLAND AND CAPRON – BAD ACCIDENT, UPDATES TO COME)

Posted by Courtland Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, October 17, 2019

