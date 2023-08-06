HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a fatal car crash that happened around 11:48 a.m. on Aug. 6.

A blue Ford pick-up truck was found overturned off the roadway in the area of Hampton Roads Center Parkway and Micale Avenue. Officers pronounced the adult male driver dead on the scene, according to police. The passenger, another adult male, was removed from the vehicle, and transported to a local hospital for what, police said, looked like non-life threatening injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, it appeared that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Hampton Roads Center Parkway toward Newport News when the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The car traveled off-road, overturning and striking a tree.

Members of the Hampton Police Accident Reconstruction Team were on the scene investigating.