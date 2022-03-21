SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man died in a crash involving two tractor-trailers early Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Sussex County.

It happened around 4:07 a.m. at mile marker 29 on southbound I-95, Virginia State Police say.

State Police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra, Dennis Lee Abington, was heading south on I-95 when he struck a 1990 Kenworth tractor-trailer, which came to a stop on the right shoulder.

However the Sentra remained in the southbound lanes and was struck by a Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was also heading south. The Sentra was pushed into the right shoulder and Abington, of Roanoke Rapids, died at the scene, police say.

The Peterbilt crossed over the median into northbound lanes and jackknifed before coming to a rest. The driver of the Peterbilt suffered minor injuries and the truck lost about 100 gallons of diesel fuel. The driver of the Kenworth didn’t report injuries.

The roadway fully reopened around 10:36 a.m. after the investigation.

Police say neither speed or alcohol were factors and everyone was wearing a seat belt.