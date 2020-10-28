Fatal crash closes portion of Route 30 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews have responded to a fatal crash Wednesday morning in James City County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on VA Route 30 near Barnes Road in Toano.

No other details have been provided, but officials say eastbound and westbound lanes are closed near the crash site. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as the closure is expected to last for a while.

