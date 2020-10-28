JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews have responded to a fatal crash Wednesday morning in James City County.
It happened just before 7 a.m. on VA Route 30 near Barnes Road in Toano.
No other details have been provided, but officials say eastbound and westbound lanes are closed near the crash site. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as the closure is expected to last for a while.
- Biden gains on Trump in Virginia, up 12 points, in latest CNU poll
- Fatal crash closes portion of Route 30 in James City County
- Tracking the Tropics: Zeta becomes hurricane again in the Gulf of Mexico
- Northam holding coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon
- CDC: Recent Listeria infection outbreak in multiple states traced back to deli meat