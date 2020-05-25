Fatal accident kills one in Courtland

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton County Sheriff deputies are investigating a fatal accident that killed a person on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they were dispatched to the accident in the area of Governor Darden Road and Bloomfield Drive around 6:11 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle that ran off the roadway that hit a tree that suffered front end damage.

The occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. The roadway remained closed for over an hour. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

There are no other details at this time.