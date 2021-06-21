Tropical storm Claudette brings heavy rain to Hampton Roads, strong gusts to eastern NC

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Tropical storm Claudette is bringing some strong wind gusts and heavy rain to eastern North Carolina and parts of Hampton Roads on Monday morning.

Flooding in the region is possible and gusts could be around 40 mph in areas of the Outer Banks.

A flash flood warning is in effect for eastern Suffolk, western Chesapeake, and southern Portsmouth until 11 a.m. as heavy rain falls.

Flash Flood Warning for eastern Suffolk, western Chesapeake, and southern Portsmouth until 11am. Heavy rain is falling over the same area. At least 1.5-2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Do not drive through standing water. Center of Claudette is moving out to sea soon. pic.twitter.com/k8OgsEpp2P — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) June 21, 2021

It’s a fast-moving storm that reached our area around 7-8 a.m. and is set to move out to sea by mid to late morning.

Though the storm isn’t expected to bring major impacts to the region, it did lead to multiple casualties as it moved across the southern U.S. At least 13 people were killed, including 8 children in a church van.

Tracking Claudette across northeast North Carolina. It will produce some heavy rain over North Carolina this morning with some of it reaching up into Hampton Roads. I'm tracking in on WAVY News 10 starting at 4:30am. https://t.co/aXLqtdWydu pic.twitter.com/pUecHRtavz — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) June 21, 2021

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says after the storm moves out it’s expected to be hot and humid in the region for the rest of the day before more and storms late Tuesday as a cold front moves in.

Claudette has resumed tropical storm strength, but the strongest winds will be over the water and near the southern Outer Banks. https://t.co/aXLqtdWydu pic.twitter.com/aU8tKghp0R — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) June 21, 2021

Dare County is under a tropical storm warning until noon. Tune in to WAVY News 10 Today for more updates from Jeremy through 9 a.m.