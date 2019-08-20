Family wants justice after man was left for dead in Norfolk; police looking for gold pickup

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was hit by a truck and left for dead. Now he’s recovering in the hospital, and his family needs your help to find the driver.

Every day, Nathaniel Thornton rides home after a long shift at work. Sunday night, he never made it back to his house.

“It was devastating,” said Thornton’s sister Felicia Harris.

Thornton walked from the Tide station at Newtown to Virginia Beach Boulevard. He was near the 7-Eleven on the corner when he was hit by an oncoming truck.

“The only thing he know is that he rolled right across him, hit him, ran across him and kept on going,” added Thornton’s sister Mary Perez.

The 59-year-old was left lying in the street.

“They just left him there,” Harris said.

“It was like he was an animal or something,” Perez added.

“What kind of person does that?” Harris asked.

“A cruel, no, heartless person,” Perez responded.

“Even it the person was afraid or scared, they still should of got out,” Harris said.

Thornton was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His leg was crushed by the truck’s tires. He has already been through one surgery and there could be more.

His family is thankful he’s alive.

“We are grateful that my brother is still here, because that would have been a tragedy if he would have passed,” Harris added.

There are now two focuses for the family: One is seeing a full recovery, and the other is finding the person who caused the pain.

“I want you to come to justice, I want to see you in court,” Perez said. “You were wrong, and you did this to our family.”

“Just come forward,” Harris added. “We just want to know what happened.”

Norfolk police say they are looking for a gold pickup truck.