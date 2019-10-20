Family says woman who crashed into VDOT truck in Chesapeake has died

CHESAPEAKE, V.a. (WAVY) – Family members said the woman who was involved in a crash that hurt a VDOT worker, has died.

State Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Virginia Mae Woods.

Timothy Woods said Virginia was his daughter and a mother to three children.

He told us his daughter was involved in a crash in Chesapeake last week and has since died from her injuries.

“I wasn’t expecting this when I found out she was in an accident,” said Timothy Woods.

Police said last Thursday, a VDOT worker was standing outside his truck assisting several disabled vehicles on the left shoulder of the I-664 off-ramp to Route 58 in Chesapeake.

Woods was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier when she ran off the roadway hitting the VDOT truck, and pushing it into the worker.

The VDOT worker suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Woods was also taken there in critical condition, but her father said she passed away Saturday afternoon. Her father describes her as a good person.

“She liked everybody, she got along with everybody, there wasn’t anybody that didn’t like her,” he said.

The family tells Ten on Your Side, Woods was an organ donor.

They are working on funeral arrangements for Woods and will have her brought back to Fort Wayne, Indiana where they said she is from.



