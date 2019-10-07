Family remembers Chesapeake woman killed in fiery crash near Norfolk International Airport

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – 22-year-old Shakeeral Lawrence loved to sing and write. She was a creative soul who had dreams of becoming a translator for the Government.

“She loved to sing, she loved to just be herself, she didn’t bring trouble to anybody, she never met a stranger, she was happy and cheerful all the time,” explained Shakeeral’s father, Dexter Lawrence.

Shakeeral was one of four people who died a few weeks ago in a fiery crash at Norfolk International Airport. The driver lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree, then the SUV caught fire.

“We’re trying to deal with waking up every day and not having her here,” explained Shakeeral’s mom, Carol Harrison.

“I should not be burying my child, she should be burying me, she was just 22 years old she was just beginning life, just beginning to see this beautiful world out here, and now this. She had dreams, she had goals, all this stuff she had, now it’s gone… man wow,” Lawrence said with tears running down his cheek.

Shakeeral’s parents say the other three people in the car were new friends Shakeeral had made just a few weeks prior. They say they still don’t know why the group was near the airport at that hour and how it all happened, but Lawrence hopes to get answers.

“From point A to point B, I want to know exactly what happened, what caused him to go towards the Norfolk airport that way. This is something I want to know,” stated Lawrence.

With so many lingering questions, they say they manage to find strength because that is what Shakeeral would have wanted. Through happiness, they plan to keep her memory alive.

“She’s at peace now, she’s found everything she was looking for, she just didn’t find it on this side, she found it on the other side with God,” smiled Harrison.

Her parents say they are also praying for the other victim’s families who are going through the same thing.

They say the medical examiner told them everyone in the car died on impact so no one suffered in the fire.

Shakeeral’s homegoing is Wednesday afternoon.