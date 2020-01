CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Six people are out of their Chesapeake home after a Tuesday night kitchen fire caused significant damage.

Chesapeake fire officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. at the home in the 4000 block of Holly Cove Drive.

Firefighters were able to bring the kitchen fire under control about 30 minutes after they arrived. No injuries were reported, and the residents are being assisted with lodging.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.