Family displaced in Christmas Eve fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family is displaced after a fire at their home Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted they were working a fire at home located at 6481 Crescent Way around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The fire started on the 3rd-floor balcony of the home which Norfolk Fire-Rescue described as a large 3 story 24 unit multi-family occupancy.

The other two units of the residence were vacant, officials say.

The tweet went on to say that the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported.