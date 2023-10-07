NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Despite the rain and clouds, it did not deter the families who turned out Saturday for the 33rd annual Virginia Children’s Festival at Town Point Park along the downtown Norfolk waterfront.

The festival offered a variety of interactive experiences for children, including a rainbow puppet show, interactive wildlife presentations, music, dancing and live performances from WHRO public media’s Greenbeats!

There was also storytelling, a BMX stage and much more for kids to enjoy.

