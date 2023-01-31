VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Popular pop-rock band Fall Out Boy is coming to Virginia Beach this summer on their first solo headlining tour since 2018.

The show is on Saturday, July 22 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater and tickets go on sale Thursday, February 2 at 10 a.m. The Chicago natives are also stopping in Bristow, Virginia, on July 19 and Charlotte on July 22.

They’ll be joined by Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and CARR. And yes, Pete Wentz is still on board, along with other founding members Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman.

The band rose to fame back in 2005 with the release of their second album “From Under the Cork Tree,” which featured hits “Sugar, We’re Going Down” and “Dance, Dance.” They’ll soon release their eighth album, “So Much (for) Stardust” on March 24. A single, “Love from the Other Side,” was released on January 11.