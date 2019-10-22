Exclusive: VDOT worker describes getting hit while helping driver on I-264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s Scott Livingston’s job to make sure people get home safe and he wants people to do the same for him.

Livingston was helping a disabled car on I-264 near Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach Friday morning when he saw a car coming up behind him. In an exclusive interview with 10 On Your Side, he said he knew he was about to be hit, so he closed his eyes and relaxed his body preparing for impact.

The driver hit the corner of his truck. He says two of his co-workers were also hit within a 12 hour period. He says VDOT workers are part of the Move Over Law and people need to remember that, or at the very least slow down.

Livingston has worked with VDOT for five years and this is his first crash he’s been involved in while assisting someone on the side of the road.

He said after he was hit, he alerted VDOT that he was okay.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna Bettineschi will have more on Livingston’s close call and the push to get drivers to move over… tonight beginning at 4 p.m.