Exclusive: Eyewitness News speaks one-on-one with President Trump after Old Forge rally

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick interviewed President Trump after the rally in Old Forge, touching on a wide range of topics.

Eyewitness News met with President Trump inside Mariotti Building Products minutes after his campaign rally. The first question dealt with the need that broke early Thursday about the Federal indictment of his one tone advisor Steve Bannon. Bannon allegedly defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors in the so called “ Build the Wall” project.

“I had nothing to do with that project . In fact, I was against it. I know nothing about it,” President Trump said.

We asked him about concerns that cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service could impact vote by mail ballots across the nation.

“The Post Office is losing a fortune and we have a good businessman running it and he wants to do things where it can lose less, and maybe ultimately make some money because I think it can if they charge the right price for a package. We can make the post office really special but we have to do something on packages without charging people. Whether it’s Amazon or a competing business, they have to start paying up,” President Trump said.

And what about COVID-19 concerns and the reopening of schools across the nation?

“We had a great record. We started with an empty cupboard with little left by the last administration. We’ve done a great job on ventilators we now make ventilators for countries all over the world. We have done a phenomenal job,” President Trump said.

This rally was held not far Joe Biden’s childhood home in Scranton on the same day area Biden accepted his party’s nomination to run for president.

“The president is coming to Old Forge Pennsylvania, Lackawanna County to smear Joe Biden and Kamal Harris no question about that. They’ve already told us that. They’re the reason he’s doing that because he’s a desperate candidate who failed as a leader during the worst public health crises in our country and one of the worst economic crises we faced in a long time,” Senator Bob Casey (D) PA, said.

“Nobody’s done more for Pennsylvania than I’ve done because you’ve had the best year you’ve ever had last year. Now you’re going back to doing record numbers again,” President Trump said.

President Trump told Eyewitness News that he is confident he will carry Pennsylvania just as he did in 2016.

To see the entire one-on-one interview with the president, watch the video below.