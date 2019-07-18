Excessive heat warning issued for region for Friday until Saturday night — heat index of 110-plus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An excessive heat warning has been issued for northeast North Carolina and the Hampton Roads area until Saturday night.

Though temperatures are hovering around the mid 90s for most of the region Thursday (with a 103 heat index at Naval Station Norfolk just before 4 p.m.), the National Weather Service wants to emphasize just how hot the next few days will be.

The warning officially starts on Friday at 11 a.m., with heat indices after that point expected to reach a “feels like” temperature of 110 degrees on Friday afternoon and 110-115 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

A heat advisory (heat index 105-110) is also still in effect Thursday until 7 p.m.

Prolonged exposure to the heat can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be life-threatening if untreated.

COOLING HELP: Get relief from the heat at cooling centers available across Hampton Roads

These miserable temperatures are expected to continue into Sunday (where the high is expected to reach near triple digits) and Monday. Things are expected to cool off slightly on Tuesday, back into low-to-mid 80s.

Jeff Edmondson and Don Slater will have all the details on the weather tonight on WAVY TV-10.