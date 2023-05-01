Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Rhys Lamberg

Division: Dare County Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Manteo Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Rhys Lamberg is an excellent Educator because she is dedicated to making sure reach child she teaches is successful. Her early intervention and foundational literacy programs have had a significant impact on her students’ academic success.

She was named the Dare County Schools District Teacher of the Year in 2022. Her administrators say she truly believes in all of her children and is a champion for each student. She is a leader within her school and actively finds outside resources for her students in the community. She enjoys building confidence in her student by empowering them to help each other grow within the classroom.