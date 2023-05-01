Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Pamela Scott

Division: Hertford County Public Schools

Position: English teacher at Hertford County Early College High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Pamela Scott is a graduate of Hampton University with a bachelor of arts in English, masters in education from Liberty University, and masters in school counseling from Salem College.

Scott has been teaching for 24 years. At Hertford County Early College High School, Scott is a valuable asset to the school and the English department. In addition to teaching English, she is a co-sponsor of the Student Government Association, co-sponsor of the Beta Club, Prom Committee chair, AIG lead teacher, Social and Emotional Team member, and lead mentor teacher. Under her leadership with the Beta Club, we have won multiple awards from students and staff for competing in state and national competitions. Scott has also implemented yearly school dances and is working with the SGA to host our first-ever scholarship pageant. She also supports 10th-grade English students during intervention time, even though this is not a class she teaches.

Scott is well-liked among her colleagues and students. You can tell from her interactions with students that she values their opinions. She regularly incorporates student opinion and choice in her classroom instruction, creating a safe space for students to feel valued and heart. Scott goes above and beyond the call of duty to help students, which in this past year included working with them during planning to help provide a space for them to form study groups and for her monitor students’ college work.

Due to the environment she creates in her classroom, she helps support and encourage students. She also assisted the administration team in implementing an ACT academy embedded in the junior seminar. In addition, she supports social and emotional learning through programs within the school.

This year, Scott continues to go above and beyond to ensure ECHS students have opportunities for experiences they might not have access to outside of school. She is compassionate, caring, and an excellent planner. She maximizes her time to ensure she works with students to help them be successful. Scott truly has an “all-in” approach to teaching and demonstrates the nurturing environment we want within the school.