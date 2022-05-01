Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Chris Dockey

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Music teacher at Chowan Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Chris Dockey is new to Chowan Middle School and has been such a ray of sunshine! You can find him greeting students every morning in the main hall, playing his guitar, and welcoming them to school! Students stop and say hello, and sometimes join in. The music fills the halls and brings such joy to our mornings.

Throughout the day, his class is the room to be in. He makes learning fun with activities like his composer battle. In this activity, he places the names of composers around the room. He plays various excerpts from each composer and students have to move to that composer’s name.

Even during the coronavirus, he wanted students to have the opportunity to sing, so his class could be found outside in the gazebo. Dockey even had students perform a virtual concert for the community in his first semester as a teacher at Chowan Middle School.

After school, he can be found teaching guitar club. We had so many students that wanted to learn guitar, but opportunities are limited in our rural community. Because of student desire, Dockey wrote and won a grant to receive 10 guitars, thus launching the Chowan Middle School guitar club. We don’t have funding to pay for him teaching after school, so he volunteers his time. We had so many students sign up that we had to offer multiple groups in nine-week cycles.

Dockey has an obvious love for our students and forms positive relationships with them that maximize and promote their love for music. Kids step out of their comfort zone, take advantage of new opportunities, and thrive because of his nurturing.