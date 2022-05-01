Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Chandler Bass

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Third grade teacher at D.F. Walker Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Chandler Bass is a sixth-year teacher, all of which have been with D.F. Walker Elementary School. She currently serves as the third grade chairperson, and she is the director of the school-wide extended school day program. Bass shines in her classroom by providing hands on, engaging math lessons that encourage students to think about the “why” of what they are doing. Students have ownership and the opportunity to investigate problems on their own. After hours, Bass can be found coaching middle school soccer! It’s evident that she cares for her students and allows them to develop into their own individual, unique selves.