NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former Warwick High School student’s murder trial is expected to start on Wednesday.

Demari Batten is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Woodside High student Justice Dunham. The shooting happened outside Menchville High School in December 2021 after a basketball game.

Batten, who was taken into custody at the scene, claimed he shot Dunham in self-defense, after he says he was jumped.

Justice’s father meanwhile told WAVY that eyewitnesses told him Justice was under attack at the time.

Wednesday’s hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. Look for updates later today.