Ex-Virginia Beach economic director pleads guilty to felony embezzlement charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Virginia Beach economic development director has pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement by a public official.

Warren Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts, per a city source. Harris was indicted on 14 felony embezzlement charges back in November 2019, stemming from misusing city funds for “personal use.”

Investigators said that the crimes happened from the summer of 2016 until summer 2018.

Harris will be sentenced on November 30.

