VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former teacher at Ocean Lakes High in Virginia Beach will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor.

Robert Weisenbeck learned his sentence on Monday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of taking indecent liberties with child by person in custodial or supervisory relationship back in March. In addition to the 5 years behind bars, Weisenbeck must also register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment.

According to court documents, Weisenbeck acted as the host father for a minor female foreign exchange student between June 1, 2016, and July 31, 2016. Weisenbeck was a high school teacher and sexually abused the minor on multiple occasions.

The minor ultimately returned to her home overseas and reported the abuse to the Virginia Beach Police Department several years later.

Police said the incident happened in 2016 off of school grounds. Weisenbeck was arrested in late December 2021 in New Jersey, a month after a police report was filed.

Weisenbeck was with the school system for 18 years and he retired the day before he pleaded guilty.

No other details in the case have been released.