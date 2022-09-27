PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene is asking a higher court to review her wrongful termination lawsuit.

Greene filed an appeal last week with the Virginia Court of Appeals after a judge dismissed her suit this summer.

Greene claims her termination as police chief was the result of retaliation after the fallout from the demonstration at the city’s former Confederate monument in 2020. The city has argued she’s an at-will employee.

In August, a judge also dismissed an amended complaint that alleged State Sen. Louise Lucas and other Portsmouth leaders defamed Greene by making false statements of fact.

Greene, who filed her initial suit back in April 2020, is now chief of police in Lexington, Virginia.