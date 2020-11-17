Ex-Norfolk Christian Schools teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Norfolk Christian Schools fifth grade teacher pleaded guilty to several child pornography charges on Monday.
Brett Allen Marker pleaded guilty to all five felony charges of possession of child pornography in connection to an August 13, 2019 incident.
He was arrested on Nov. 22, 2019, and school officials said the “the behaviors being investigated did not occur on school property” and they didn’t know about the investigation until police detained him in November.
Marker was hired by Norfolk Christian Schools in August 2019, and completed a background check during the hiring process, school officials said.
